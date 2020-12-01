Lionel Messi’s top three goal celebrations after touching tribute to Diego Maradona
12:14pm, Tue 01 Dec 2020
Lionel Messi paid a fitting tribute to the late Diego Maradona in his latest goal celebration.
After scoring against Osasuna he took his top off to reveal a Newell’s Old Boys shirt - an Argentinian club Maradona played for towards the end of his career.
He also pointed to the sky in memory of Diego, who had coached him at the 2010 World Cup.
Following the emotional moment, we thought we would take a look at a couple of Messi’s other most memorable celebrations from down the years.
Check out the video above to see the Barcelona star’s reaction to his famous goals against Real Madrid and Liverpool.