Lincoln’s perfect start ended by Bristol Rovers
Lincoln saw their perfect start to the season ended by a 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers.
The Imps lost top spot to Ipswich as Rovers were rewarded for an excellent away display.
After a goalless first period, there was a dramatic start to the second half which saw two goals in the space of three minutes.
First, just a minute after the break, Jorge Grant’s free-kick was headed home by Lewis Montsma – his sixth goal of the season – and he then collided with a post and required treatment.
That injury played a part as Rovers hit back straightaway. Montsma was running back onto the pitch as Rovers attacked, and a brilliant right-wing cross from Josh Hare was nodded home by James Daly.
Rovers took the lead from a penalty in the 58th minute following a rash foul from Adam Jackson on Brandon Hanlan. The referee pointed to the spot and Hanlan slammed home the spot-kick.
City pushed for a leveller but their hopes were hindered when Jackson was sent off with seven minutes left for a second bookable offence.