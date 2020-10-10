Lincoln’s perfect start ended by Bristol Rovers

Lincoln City v Bristol Rovers – Sky Bet League One – LNER Stadium
Lincoln City v Bristol Rovers – Sky Bet League One – LNER Stadium - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:22pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Lincoln saw their perfect start to the season ended by a 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The Imps lost top spot to Ipswich as Rovers were rewarded for an excellent away display.

After a goalless first period, there was a dramatic start to the second half which saw two goals in the space of three minutes.

First, just a minute after the break, Jorge Grant’s free-kick was headed home by Lewis Montsma – his sixth goal of the season – and he then collided with a post and required treatment.

That injury played a part as Rovers hit back straightaway. Montsma was running back onto the pitch as Rovers attacked, and a brilliant right-wing cross from Josh Hare was nodded home by James Daly.

Rovers took the lead from a penalty in the 58th minute following a rash foul from Adam Jackson on Brandon Hanlan. The referee pointed to the spot and Hanlan slammed home the spot-kick.

City pushed for a leveller but their hopes were hindered when Jackson was sent off with seven minutes left for a second bookable offence.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Lincoln

PA