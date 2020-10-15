Lincoln sign Leeds youngster Robbie Gotts on loan
Lincoln have signed 20-year-old Robbie Gotts on loan from Premier League club Leeds.
Gotts made his Leeds debut in last season’s FA Cup tie against Arsenal and was named the club’s academy player of the year.
The right-back, who can also operate in midfield, played in Leeds’ Carabao Cup tie against Hull last month, but will now spend the remainder of the campaign with the Imps.
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton said on the club website: “Robbie’s very versatile in terms of his ability to play in midfield or at full-back.
“He’s got bags of quality in possession of the ball and he’s got the energy and athleticism to get up and down the pitch too.
“Overall though he’s just another really good addition and the fact that it’s his first loan away quite excites me too because he’s desperate to impress and desperate to impress his new team-mates as well.”