Lincoln missing trio of internationals against Bristol Rovers
Brennan Johnson will miss Lincoln’s League One home clash with Bristol Rovers on Saturday as he is on international duty with Wales.
Along with the on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder, Aaron Lewis and Zack Elbouzedi are also away, with Wales Under-21s and the Republic of Ireland Under-21s respectively.
Jamie Soule could make his league debut for Michael Appleton’s table-toppers having been brought in on a short-term loan from West Brom on Tuesday and played – and scored – in the subsequent 3-1 EFL Trophy win at Mansfield.
Soule was signed following the recent shoulder injury sustained by Callum Morton, who is also on loan with the Imps from Albion.
Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner has revealed ahead of Saturday’s fixture that forward Jonah Ayunga is going to be out for “a few weeks” due to a hamstring problem.
Garner has also said the hope is Alex Rodman, who has had vertigo and an ear infection and is yet to feature this season, will resume full training next week.
Mark Little, not involved in the last three games in all competitions, also remains unavailable as his rehabilitation continues.
The Pirates registered the first win of their League One campaign last weekend, beating Northampton 2-0 at home.