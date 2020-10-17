Lincoln drop to third after being held at Fleetwood

Fleetwood v Lincoln
Fleetwood v Lincoln - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:52pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Lincoln slipped to third and lost ground on Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Fleetwood

Ched Evans shot wide for the hosts after only two minutes, while at the other end James Jones dragged a shot just wide for the visitors.

Harvey Saunders had a penalty appeal turned down after a collision with Lincoln keeper Alex Palmer.

Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson had a goalbound strike charged down for Lincoln, before Harry Anderson was thwarted by two smart saves from Fleetwood shot-stopper Jayson Leutwiler.

Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps rifled inches wide of a post and striker Paddy Madden saw his looping header hit the crossbar in a lively first half.

Leutwiler tipped a Johnson strike over his bar, palmed away a Jones shot and thwarted Tom Hopper from close-range as Fleetwood felt the pressure following the resumption.

Anderson had a penalty appeal turned down after a challenge with defender Harrison Holgate, before Evans headed wide and had a shot charged down in a frantic finish.

Leutwiler saved well from substitute Anthony Scully in injury-time, before Palmer denied Fleetwood sub Barrie McKay with a smart point-blank save at the death.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Fleetwood

PA