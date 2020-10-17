Lincoln drop to third after being held at Fleetwood
Lincoln slipped to third and lost ground on Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Fleetwood
Ched Evans shot wide for the hosts after only two minutes, while at the other end James Jones dragged a shot just wide for the visitors.
Harvey Saunders had a penalty appeal turned down after a collision with Lincoln keeper Alex Palmer.
Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson had a goalbound strike charged down for Lincoln, before Harry Anderson was thwarted by two smart saves from Fleetwood shot-stopper Jayson Leutwiler.
Fleetwood midfielder Callum Camps rifled inches wide of a post and striker Paddy Madden saw his looping header hit the crossbar in a lively first half.
Leutwiler tipped a Johnson strike over his bar, palmed away a Jones shot and thwarted Tom Hopper from close-range as Fleetwood felt the pressure following the resumption.
Anderson had a penalty appeal turned down after a challenge with defender Harrison Holgate, before Evans headed wide and had a shot charged down in a frantic finish.
Leutwiler saved well from substitute Anthony Scully in injury-time, before Palmer denied Fleetwood sub Barrie McKay with a smart point-blank save at the death.