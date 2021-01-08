Lincoln confirm four positive Covid tests among first-team players and staff
14:19pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Lincoln have confirmed that four individuals at the club have tested positive for Covid-19
All staff and players were tested earlier in the week and four of those tests returned positive.
“The names of those individuals will not be made public for medical confidentiality reasons, but they and their close contacts must now serve a period of isolation at home in line with UK Government guidelines,” a statement on the Lincoln website read.
“As things stand, tomorrow’s live televised match versus Peterborough United will not be affected and will take place at LNER Stadium as planned.”