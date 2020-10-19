Liam O’Neil still out for Cambridge
Cambridge are almost at full-strength as they go in search of a third successive Sky Bet League Two victory against Port Vale at the Abbey Stadium.
Only Liam O’Neil is on the sidelines, with the defender’s hamstring injury set to preclude his involvement.
The U’s are flying high at the top of League Two and have beaten Newport and Scunthorpe in recent weeks. Head coach Mark Bonner could tinker with his line-up but is not expected to make wholesale changes.
He told the club website: “We feel like playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday right now is pretty standard and we should be able to do that. We’ve used what looks like a really strong squad so far.”
Manny Oyeleke is pushing for inclusion in Port Vale’s matchday squad after returning to training this month following a muscle strain.
Fellow midfielder David Amoo and striker Harry McKirdy are also back in training and could come back into Vale boss John Askey’s thinking.
Zak Mills and James Gibbons remain on the sidelines through injury.
Port Vale bounced back from a defeat at home to Carlisle by beating Salford at the weekend.