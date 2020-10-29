Liam Kelly could come back into Coventry starting line-up
17:45pm, Thu 29 Oct 2020
Coventry skipper Liam Kelly could return against leaders Reading.
Midfielder Kelly dropped to the bench as manager Mark Robins rotated his squad for the midweek defeat at Middlesbrough.
There were welcome returns as substitutes at the Riverside for Fankaty Dabo, following a hamstring issue, and Tyler Walker who had been self-isolating.
Julien Dacosta is building up his fitness following knee ligament damage.
Reading could welcome back Ovie Ejaria.
The midfielder sat out the midweek win at Blackburn with a muscle injury.
Yakou Meite is expected to be fit despite suffering an ankle injury against Rovers.
Sam Baldock, John Swift, Tom Holmes, Felipe Araruna and Andy Yiadom are still sidelined.