Liam Gordon back with Dagenham on loan from Bolton
16:49pm, Thu 17 Dec 2020
Bolton have allowed Liam Gordon to return to his former club Dagenham & Redbridge on a month’s loan.
The 21-year-old full-back played 54 times for Dagenham in his first spell, scoring three times.
Gordon has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Bolton since his arrival in the summer.
Manager Daryl McMahon told his club’s website: “It’s great to have Liam back with us. We fought hard to keep him and kept in touch while he was at Bolton. He’s a player the fans I’m sure will be delighted to have back.
“He is wholehearted, hungry, and will improve our squad on and off the pitch.”