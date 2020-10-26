Leyton Orient set to be without striker Ruel Sotiriou for Exeter clash
Leyton Orient host Exeter on Tuesday night looking to build on back-to-back Sky Bet League Two away wins.
The O’s may be without Ruel Sotiriou after the striker was forced off at half-time in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Stevenage.
Lee Angol could yet complete a timely return from a hamstring injury, with fellow forward Louis Dennis (back) also close to a comeback.
Full-back Myles Judd is also battling for fitness following hamstring trouble.
Exeter also go into the game on the back of consecutive league wins.
The Grecians have no fresh injury concerns but manager Matt Taylor is still without a number of players.
Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted (knee) is missing for some time with youngster Harry Lee again expected to be named on the bench.
Rory McArdle has also been ruled out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury of his own.