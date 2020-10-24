Leyton Orient down Stevenage thanks to Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson
Quickfire goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson handed Leyton Orient a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Stevenage
The home side dominated the chances throughout the first half, with the best coming via a fizzing Jack Aitchison shot from outside the box that Lawrence Vigouroux tipped wide.
And they continued their dominance after the restart as Scott Cuthbert’s long ball over the top found Elliott List, who drew a smart save from Vigouroux at his near post.
Stevenage were made to rue those mistakes just after the hour mark as Danny Johnson’s smart cutback on the left flank was tucked away by substitute Maguire-Drew against the run of play.
And one quickly became two after good work on the left once more, with Jobi McAnuff cutting the ball across the box for Wilkinson to place home in the far corner.
The hosts had their chances to get back into the game but Vigouroux stayed strong to maintain his clean sheet and see out a hard-earned away victory at the Lamex Stadium.