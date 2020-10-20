Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton lauds Danny Johnson after winner at Tranmere

Manager Ross Embleton heaped praise on ‘man of the moment’ Danny Johnson after his strike gave Leyton Orient a 1-0 victory over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Johnson’s eighth goal of the season midway through the second half was the difference between the two sides.

But it was a night which saw the majority of the chances fall the way of the visitors, whose boss Embleton was delighted with his side’s midweek work.

He said: “It was the response we needed. I was so pleased for the boys who were very low and disappointed after the Walsall performance.

“That performance didn’t reflect anything we want to have about us. We had frank discussions about what we should be about and I thought we had that tonight.

“We looked like how I want my team to look.”

The O’s boss praised his top striker and also the way his team carved through Rovers for the only goal.

He added: “When Danny came off at the end I said I didn’t think it was going to be his night.

“A couple fell his way, then he hooked one over the bar and I thought it might not be his night, but his goal and the move were fantastic.

“When you look at it, it starts from our goalkeeper, goes right through the pitch. Bounces to Craig Clay who is really clever not to slash at it and the man of the moment puts it away.”

Rovers boss Mike Jackson admitted his side were second best all over the pitch.

He said: “We weren’t happy with that again to be honest. I’ll always be honest with you and we were second best all over the pitch.

“We didn’t get into the pace of the game. We’ve spoke to the lads and said we were not aggressive enough, we were wasteful when we had the ball.

“When you’re giving it away when it’s your chance to play you’re not allowing yourself to grow into the game.

“They were better than us and we know some of the reasons for that and we have to try and get lads back fit.”

Rovers are still missing a handful of players who are isolating due to Covid-19 and Jackson added: “We need to improve and get some players back and get some consistency with our team selection, because it allows you to get footholds in games.

“We have been short in terms if running power in the last two games. It was too easy to cut through us, but when we get the group back together we are capable of getting going.”