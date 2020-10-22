Lewis Ward takes over in goal for Exeter with Jonny Maxted sidelined
Exeter have only one fit goalkeeper for their League Two clash with Scunthorpe on Saturday.
Jonny Maxted dislocated his kneecap in training on Monday and is set for a lengthy absence, leaving under-16s goalkeeper Harry Lee to take a place on the bench as Lewis Ward deputises.
Rory McArdle is awaiting the results of a scan after sustaining a knee injury, with Nigel Atangana not set to return for several weeks with an Achilles issue.
Ryan Bowman is fit to play, however, having returned after a stomach strain to score during the Grecians’ 2-1 defeat of Crawley last weekend.
Midfielder Myles Hippolyte is available for Scunthorpe after serving the one-match ban he was handed for his dismissal against Cambridge.
George Hornshaw returned from a hamstring issue as the Iron were defeated by Cheltenham at the weekend and should feature.
Emmanuel Onariase also returned after an absence caused by a hernia, with Jai Rowe taking a spot on the bench following his knee injury.
Olufela Olomola (hamstring) is reportedly closing in on a return, but Harrison McGahey (hamstring) remains out and Kevin Van Veen is sidelined for some time after a knee operation.