Lewis MacLeod to be monitored ahead of Plymouth’s clash with Gillingham

By NewsChain Sport
11:36am, Wed 30 Dec 2020
Lewis MacLeod will again be assessed ahead of Plymouth hosting Gillingham in Saturday’s League One clash.

The midfielder has made two starts after a long-term knee problem but has been withdrawn in both due to fatigue.

Boss Ryan Lowe will now weigh up whether MacLeod can cope with another quickfire start, as the 26-year-old Scot works his way back to full match sharpness.

Nottingham Forest loanee Tyrese Fornah could start if MacLeod is rotated out of the first XI.

Goalkeeper Joe Walsh remains a doubt for Gillingham after showing coronavirus symptoms.

Boss Steve Evans was forced to leave Walsh out of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at Northampton and had to press on without a goalkeeper on the bench.

Gillingham must now sweat on the results of a Covid-19 test for Walsh in the hope that he can feature this weekend.

Striker Dominic Samuel has also contracted coronavirus but has also been battling injury.

