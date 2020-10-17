Leon Clarke nets late winner as Shrewsbury record first victory
Shrewsbury earned their first League One win of the season as Leon Clarke’s last-gasp header secured a 1-0 victory away at AFC Wimbledon
Wimbledon nearly opened the scoring after 15 minutes as Steve Seddon’s cross found Joe Pigott at the far post but his header was straight at goalkeeper Deyan Iliev.
Pigott was involved again after 30 minutes, driving forward and playing in Ryan Longman who hit a low shot just wide from six yards.
Wimbledon created another good chance just before half-time. Ethan Chislett’s dinked cross found Seddon unmarked at the far post and his shot forced Iliev to save with his feet.
Straight after half-time, Shrews forward Jason Cummings found space in the Wimbledon area but his shot deflected narrowly wide.
Pigott went close again 20 minutes from time, his 25-yard shot was heading towards the top corner but Iliev tipped over the bar.
However, Shrewsbury finally broke the deadlock in the final minute as Clarke headed in from point-blank range following a deep corner from Josh Vela.