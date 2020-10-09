Leicester’s Sam Hughes agrees loan move to Burton
Burton have signed central defender Sam Hughes on loan from Leicester until January, subject to EFL approval.
Hughes, 23, began his career at Chester before joining Leicester in 2017 and spent last season on loan at Salford, making 10 appearances.
“Sam is one of the players I have watched over the summer period in under-23s football,” Burton boss Jake Buxton told the Sky Bet League One club’s website.
“He’s a leader and a natural centre-back and we believe he will improve us in that area.
“The grounding of playing that many games at Chester is what interested me the most. He’s had to head the ball, deal with them coming at you from every angle.
“He’s then also got the ability to be able to join Leicester and that’s what attracted us to him.”
Hughes said: “I spoke with the gaffer at great length and so as soon as I knew that a club like this were interested in me I did everything I could with the people around me to try to make it happen.
“I’m hopeful with the attributes I’ve got that I can put that all together and benefit the team moving forward.”