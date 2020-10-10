Leicester have been confirmed as the only Premier League side to vote against the widely criticised new pay-per-view model for 15 top flight games in October and November.

Football fans will be forced to fork out £14.95 to watch one of the chosen games, a move which was reportedly also opposed by Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward, according to The Sun.

Manchester United still voted for the proposal despite Woodward's reservations

But the vote produced a result of 19-1 in favour of clubs introducing the payment structure, something the Premier League claimed was a temporary solution to fans being unable to attend games.

In a statement, the Premier League said: "Clubs today agreed this interim solution to enable all fans to continue to watch their teams live.

"The Premier League has worked closely with Sky Sports and BT Sport to provide this arrangement and is grateful for their support.

"This agreement will be regularly reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.

"Football is not the same without supporters at matches. The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible."

The move comes just days after the closing of the transfer window which saw top flight English clubs spend a total of £1.24 billion on players.

But despite the financial power the clubs still appear to have, they have now agreed to charge fans for matches on top of their normal Sky and BT subscription services during the difficult coronavirus pandemic.

Despite opposing the agreement, Leicester will be on Sky Sports for the next two match days against Aston Villa and Arsenal.

Here is the full list of the 15 pay-per-view matches:

Sat Oct 17: Chelsea vs Southampton, 3pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sat Oct 17: Newcastle vs Man United, 8pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Sun Oct 18: Sheffield United vs Fulham, 12pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sun Oct 18: Leicester vs Aston Villa, 7.15pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Mon Oct 19: West Brom vs Burnley, 5pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Fri Oct 23: Aston Villa vs Leeds, 8pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sat Oct 24: Fulham vs Crystal Palace, 3pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sat Oct 24: Liverpool vs Sheffield United, 8pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Sun Oct 25: Arsenal vs Leicester, 7.15pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Mon Oct 26: Brighton vs West Brom, 5.30pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Fri Oct 30: Wolves vs Crystal Palace, 8pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sat Oct 31: Burnley vs Chelsea, 3pm – BT Sport Box Office

Sun Nov 1: Aston Villa vs Southampton, 12pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Sun Nov 1: Tottenham vs Brighton, 12pm – Sky Sports Box Office

Mon Nov 2: Fulham vs West Brom, 5.30pm – Sky Sports Box Office