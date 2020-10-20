Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips faces six-week lay-off with shoulder injury

Leeds' Kalvin Phillips was injured during the defeat by Wolves
Leeds' Kalvin Phillips was injured during the defeat by Wolves - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:19pm, Tue 20 Oct 2020
Leeds have announced midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be ruled out for six weeks due to a shoulder injury.

The Premier League club confirmed Phillips damaged his shoulder in Monday night’s home defeat to Wolves, but does not require surgery.

“Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips suffered a shoulder injury in last night’s Premier League defeat to Wolves at Elland Road,” the club said on their official website.

“While we are pleased to confirm that surgery is not required, the Leeds-born England international could still face up to six weeks on the sidelines.

“Kalvin began his rehab at Thorp Arch (on Tuesday) morning and will be working hard with the medical team to return to action as soon as possible.”

Phillips played the full 90 minutes against Wolves, but looked in some discomfort at the final whistle as he shook hands with his left hand.

Leeds-born Phillips is now a full England international with four caps - (Copyright PA Wire)

The 24-year-old missed the final three games of last season due to a knee injury.

He has started all five of Leeds’ league games since the club won promotion back to the top flight and featured in all three of England’s games during the international break.

Phillips started in England’s friendly win against Wales and the Nations League defeat to Denmark, while he stepped off the bench in the victory against Belgium.

