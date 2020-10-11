Leeds defender Diego Llorente injured on international duty with Spain

Leeds defender Diego Llorente has left the Spain squad
16:10pm, Sun 11 Oct 2020
Leeds defender Diego Llorente will miss Spain’s Nations League game in Ukraine on Tuesday due to injury.

Llorente, signed by Leeds from Real Sociedad for a reported £18million last month, and Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno have both withdrawn from Spain’s squad.

The Spanish Football Association said in a statement that both players were suffering from muscle problems and had left the camp.

Llorente, who has yet to make his Leeds debut, was an unused substitute in Spain’s 1-0 win against Switzerland on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had played the full 90 minutes in Spain’s goalless draw against Portugal in a friendly on Thursday.

