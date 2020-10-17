Lee Bowyer knows Charlton have plenty to improve on

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer was delighted to get all three points from their League One contest against Wigan, but admitted his new-look side still has plenty of work ahead.

The Addicks have recruited 11 new players with the backing of new owner Thomas Sandgaard, but it was the tenured Jake Forster-Caskey whose free-kick proved the difference in a 1-0 win at The Valley.

“It was a tough game between two solid teams, and we had to be at it from the first whistle to the last,” said Bowyer.

“We started really well, on the front foot for the first 20 minutes. And when you are on the front foot like that you need to be more clinical. And we will be once we start working with this group more.

“Overall, it’s probably fair that we won that game. The most pleasing thing for me is that they all dug deep at the end to hold onto the three points. You’ve got to do that and put your bodies on the line.”

There were four full Charlton debuts in the side on Saturday, and Bowyer was pleased with their contributions.

He said: “The new boys did very well, especially when you consider the fact that two of them only signed Friday morning, and it was a good team performance. There were a lot of positives, and not too many negatives.

“When we have so many new signings in the side, I try not to complicate things and tell them too much. But there are things we want to work on and improve.

“We’ve got a good group here, and we just need to tidy up a few things.”

Meanwhile, the visitors were left frustrated when a goal was ruled out for an apparent foul before shouts for a penalty were waved away towards the end.

“It was an evenly matched game in the first half and we were the better team in the second half but we were unfortunate to come away with nothing,” said Wigan boss John Sheridan.

“We had two stonewall penalties and a goal was disallowed, I don’t even know why.

“I haven’t watched it back yet, but the wall should be doing a bit better for their goal. We should be getting free-kicks away in those dangerous areas, we make ourselves too vulnerable. And we conceded quite a few free-kicks before that, as well.

“Performance-wise, it was good enough to win games. Fixtures come thick and fast, so we need to take that performance into the next two games, starting with Peterborough on Tuesday.

“I know we’re good enough, but at the end of the day we should have got something out of this game and we need to bounce back.”