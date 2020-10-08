Lee Bowyer delighted to sign ‘exceptional’ Chris Gunter for Charlton
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer believes he has added “an exceptional right-back” to his squad after completing a deal for Chris Gunter.
The 31-year-old, who left Reading at the end of the season, joins on an initial two-year contract with the option of a third.
Gunter has 96 caps for Wales – the country’s most capped player – and is in the squad to face England in Thursday’s friendly at Wembley.
“Chris is an exceptional right-back with bundles of experience,” Bowyer told the Addicks’ website. “I’m pleased to have that position tied down, he is definitely going to make us stronger.
“His defensive qualities and experience are important and going forwards he is an athlete – he’s very good in the final third. The way we want to play is always attacking and on the front foot and he fits that role perfectly.”