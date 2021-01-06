Lee Bowyer confirms interest in wantaway Charlton star Alfie Doughty
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed there is interest in midfielder Alfie Doughty but insists the club “have to be strong” and get the right deal.
Sky Bet Championship side Stoke are reportedly one of a number of clubs interested in the 21-year-old, who spent a loan spell at Vanarama National League club Bromley last season.
Doughty has made seven league starts for the Addicks this term.
Bowyer told the club’s Twitter account: “There is interest in Alfie Doughty. If he does leave, it will have to be the right thing for the football club. No one player is bigger than the football club and Alfie is no different.
“His agent said he won’t be signing a new contract and that’s disappointing. This time last year he was saying that we should leave him on loan at Bromley, but we brought him back and improved him.
“We have to be strong. Some conversations are a bit harsh, but that’s the nature of it. I believe in Steve Gallen getting the right outcome for the club and that’s the important thing.”