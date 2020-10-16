League Two: Stevenage sign Aramide Oteh while Grimsby get Virgil Gomis on loan

Stevenage have signed QPR forward Aramide Oteh on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has Championship, League One and League Two experience, with previous loan spells at Walsall and Bradford over the last two seasons.

Oteh told the Stevenage website: “The club have been interested in me for a while and the gaffer played a big part in my decision.”

Stevenage have also turned left-back Ben Coker’s move from Lincoln into a permanent one.

Grimsby have signed Nottingham Forest forward Virgil Gomis on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old striker is the second player from the Championship side to join the Mariners after Danny Preston, who joined the club on loan earlier in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Jamie Devitt has joined Newport on loan from Blackpool until January.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder told the club’s website: “When the opportunity came up I wanted to get it done as quickly as I could.

“The manager showed how much he wanted me, so I can only repay him by putting in good performances and helping the team get wins.”

Attacking midfielder Jake Hesketh has joined Crawley on a season-long loan from Premier League Southampton.

The 24-year-old made his Saints first-team debut in 2014 and has spent previous loan spells at Burton, MK Dons and Lincoln.

Barrow have moved to bring in 19-year-old forward Jayden Reid on loan from Championship side Birmingham until the start of January.

Scunthorpe have announced winger Ryan Colclough has left the club by mutual consent.