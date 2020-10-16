League Two: Odin Bailey joins Forest Green and Di’Shon Bernard moves to Salford

Forward Odin Bailey has joined Forest Green on loan from Birmingham for a second time.

The 20-year-old will stay at the New Lawn until January having been sidelined with an ankle injury last season when he marked his first loan spell at the Gloucestershire club with a goal in a 2-2 against Grimsby.

Forest Green’s director of football Rich Hughes said: “We’re really pleased to get Odin on board. There was a lot of competition for him, and he’ll give us a good option across the top of the pitch as well as the X-factor that fans will remember.”

Bailey has scored one goal in six appearances for Birmingham since making his debut in 2016.

Salford City have brought in Manchester United youth-team regular Di’Shon Bernard on loan until January.

The centre-back made his United first-team debut against FC Astana in the Europa League in 2019.

“I’m really happy to be here, it’s a different experience for me, the first time I’ve been in men’s football, and I just want to get going,” Bernard told the Salford website.

Stevenage have signed QPR forward Aramide Oteh on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has Championship, League One and League Two experience, with previous loan spells at Walsall and Bradford over the last two seasons.

Oteh told the Stevenage website: “The club have been interested in me for a while and the gaffer played a big part in my decision.”

Stevenage have also turned left-back Ben Coker’s move from Lincoln into a permanent one.

Grimsby have signed Nottingham Forest forward Virgil Gomis on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old striker is the second player from the Championship side to join the Mariners after Danny Preston, who joined the club on loan earlier in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Jamie Devitt has joined Newport on loan from Blackpool until January.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder told the club’s website: “When the opportunity came up I wanted to get it done as quickly as I could.

“The manager showed how much he wanted me, so I can only repay him by putting in good performances and helping the team get wins.”

Attacking midfielder Jake Hesketh has joined Crawley on a season-long loan from Premier League Southampton.

The 24-year-old made his Saints first-team debut in 2014 and has spent previous loan spells at Burton, MK Dons and Lincoln.

Barrow have moved to bring in 19-year-old forward Jayden Reid on loan from Championship side Birmingham until the start of January.

Scunthorpe have announced winger Ryan Colclough has left the club by mutual consent.