League Two: Jamie Devitt on the move and Ryan Colclough leaves Scunthorpe
13:01pm, Fri 16 Oct 2020
Newport have signed Jamie Devitt on loan from Blackpool until January.
The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder told the club’s website: “When the opportunity came up I wanted to get it done as quickly as I could.
“The manager showed how much he wanted me, so I can only repay him by putting in good performances and helping the team get wins.”
Stevenage have turned Ben Coker’s move from Lincoln into a permanent one.
The left-back had joined on loan in the summer but both clubs have now agreed to cancel the loan agreement so Coker can sign for his new club.
Scunthorpe have announced winger Ryan Colclough has left the club by mutual consent.