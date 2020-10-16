League One: Fleetwood sign Charlie Mulgrew and Doncaster seal deal for Josh Sims
Fleetwood have made the deadline-day loan signing of Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew.
The 34-year-old, who has made over 450 appearances in his career for Celtic, Rovers, Aberdeen, Wigan and Scotland, will spend the remainder of the season at Highbury.
Doncaster have signed midfielder Josh Sims from Southampton on loan until January.
The 23-year-old has made 20 Premier League appearances for Saints and has spent previous loan spells with Reading and New York Red Bulls.
Sims told his new club’s website: “I’m delighted now it’s all gone through, it’s something that I’ve been looking forward to and the way Doncaster play is ideal for me.”
Plymouth, meanwhile, have brought in Fulham striker Timmy Abraham on a similar deal on the last day of the domestic transfer window.
The 19-year-old is the younger brother of Chelsea and England star Tammy and joins fellow Fulham youngster Jerome Opoku at Home Park.
Lincoln released striker Jordan Adebayo-Smith by mutual consent. He made just one professional appearance in the EFL Trophy.