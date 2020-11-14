Leaders Torquay held at home by Boreham Wood

Torquay are top of the table
By NewsChain Sport
17:00pm, Sat 14 Nov 2020
Torquay missed the chance to move five points clear at the top of the National League after only drawing 1-1 with Boreham Wood.

After Matt Rhead had a shot saved for Wood, it was Torquay who went ahead in the 16th minute as Danny Wright headed home from a free-kick.

Wright almost doubled United’s lead, heading Ben Wynter’s free-kick wide, but they were punished as Wood levelled on the stroke of half-time when Sorba Thomas’ cross took a deflection and looped over goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald.

Rhead missed another chance for Wood, shooting wide when well placed, while Nathan Ashmore kept Torquay at bay with a fine save from Wynter’s volley.

The Gulls were forced to play the final 18 minutes with 10 men after Adam Randell was shown a second yellow card.

