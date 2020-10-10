Late Will Randall strike helps Sutton maintain 100 per cent start
17:08pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Will Randall’s late goal ensured Sutton maintained their perfect start to the National League season with a 1-0 win at Weymouth
Harry Beautyman was denied by Terras goalkeeper Jack Bycroft midway through the first half and Jonathan Barden’s cross caused panic in the home defence on the half-hour mark, with Weymouth eventually scrambling the ball off the line.
Southampton loanee Bycroft produced further saves to deny Kenny Davis, David Ajiboye and Randall.
But there was nothing he could do to stop former Swindon winger Randall’s fine strike nine minutes from time.