Late Teddy Bishop strike helps Ipswich return to winning ways against Gillingham
Ipswich got back to winning ways after Teddy Bishop’s late goal secured all three points against Gillingham at Portman Road.
On the back of two straight defeats, the Tractor Boys dominated first-half possession but had to wait until the 86th minute to break the deadlock when Bishop’s superb curling effort found the corner of the net.
The Gills, who posed much more attacking threat in the second half, hit the woodwork in stoppage time when Vadaine Oliver headed against hit the post.
Ipswich’s Freddie Sears had the ball in the back of the net after 20 minutes following a collision between Gills goalkeeper Bonham and his own defender Jack Tucker but the Blues striker was adjudged to have committed a foul.
Town hit the woodwork four minutes later, Stephen Ward’s searching cross found Luke Chambers whose header across goal was stabbed against the bar by Jack Lankester.
The Gills spurned a golden chance after 59 minutes when Dominic Samuel’s cross from the right found Alexander MacDonald but his left-footed effort was blocked by Luke Chambers.
Just as time was running out, Stephen Ward’s excellent cut-back found Bishop and the Town midfielder sealed the points.