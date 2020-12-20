Late Kyle Connell effort enough as Airdrie edge League One leaders Falkirk

Kyle Connell head shot
Kyle Connell head shot (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:31pm, Sun 20 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Kyle Connell hit an 80th-minute winner as Airdrie inflicted a first Scottish League One defeat of the season on leaders Falkirk

The on-loan Kilmarnock striker netted the only goal at the Falkirk Stadium to push Airdrie up to fourth in the table.

The hosts had the better of a quiet first half with Robbie Leitch having their best chance saved.

Airdrie improved after the break though and Connell was denied from a good chance before later converting the rebound after Robbie Mutch had stopped Paul McKay’s header.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Falkirk

PA