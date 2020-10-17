Late Kell Watts strike earns victory for Plymouth
Kell Watts scored an 86th-minute winner as Plymouth beat Northampton 2-1 in League One at Home Park.
Watts volleyed in George Cooper’s corner from the right at the far post to clinch victory.
Powerhouse striker Frank Nouble opened the scoring for Plymouth, powering home a header at the far post after Connor Grant’s superb cross from the right.
Northampton levelled on 62 minutes when Sam Hoskins put Ricky Korboa in down the left and he fired past Michael Cooper.
Town number one Steve Arnold made a brilliant save in the top corner, flapping over George Cooper’s goal-bound 25-yard strike.
Home keeper Cooper made a brilliant save to turn over Michael Harriman’s thumping 10-yard strike after being teed up by Korboa.
Korboa levelled after 62 minutes and Harriman went close in Town’s next attack.
Stung by the goal, Argyle responded with Nouble sending a glancing near-post header just over from a corner.
Player of the match Cooper went close from the edge of the box and then sent a pacey cross for Nouble to head just over the angle as the greens went in search of a winner before Watts struck.