Late Antoni Sarcevic goal rescues point for Bolton at Cambridge
Bolton earned a point for the third time in four Sky Bet League Two matches after striking back to draw 1-1 at high-flying Cambridge
The visitors had created the best chance of the game while it was goalless. Three minutes into the second half, Ali Crawford passed the ball beyond Dimi Mitov to Harry Brockbank, but his tap-in was ruled out for offside.
The prolific U’s had struggled to create significant chances but were given a helping hand for their goal after 72 minutes.
Full-back Jack Iredale’s deep cross from the left should have been simple for goalkeeper Billy Crellin, but his punch went back towards his own goal and in off the post.
The U’s could not see out their lead though and Crawford found Antoni Sarcevic eight minutes from time, the Bolton skipper firing the ball well into the bottom corner from outside the box.
Wanderers had the best opportunity to find a late winner at the death but Mitov saved well to keep out Nathan Delfouneso’s powerful effort.