Late Antoni Sarcevic equaliser earns Bolton a point at Barrow
Captain Antoni Sarcevic came up with a priceless injury-time equaliser to earn Bolton a much-needed 3-3 Sky Bet League Two draw against Barrow at Holker Street.
It looked like it was going to be a miserable night for former Bluebirds boss Ian Evatt as his old club led 3-1 after 20 minutes before Eoin Doyle’s 40th-minute header cut the deficit to 3-2 at half-time.
However, Barrow – missing manager David Dunn due to coronavirus – still held the lead going into the final few seconds.
Sarcevic’s low right-footed drive spared Bolton blushes and denied the Cumbrians a first win at this level since 1972.
Barrow made a brilliant start as former Bolton midfielder Chris Taylor and Mike Jones struck in the opening four minutes.
On loan Peter Kioso pulled a goal back after 17 minutes only for Taylor to tee-up Dior Angus for Barrow’s third.
It should have been 4-1 after 25 minutes but Taylor fired over following a break from Angus.
That proved a turning point and Bolton clawed their way to a point leaving Barrow still searching for a first win since winning the National League.