Lamare Bogarde signs professional contract at Aston Villa four days after debut

Aston Villa's youngsters line up to play Liverpool
Aston Villa's youngsters line up to play Liverpool (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:56pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Aston Villa academy’s Lamare Bogarde has signed his first professional contract just four days after making his senior debut against Liverpool.

The 17-year-old was a member of the youngest side in the club’s history as they took on the Premier League champions in the FA Cup on Friday after coronavirus ruled out out the entire first team.

“Lamare joined us in the summer and since then we have been pleased with his development, which has seen him play a number of times for our under-23s at the age of 16,” academy manager Mark Harrison told avfc.co.uk.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Villa

PA