Kyle Wootton nets late winner for Notts County at Sutton

By NewsChain Sport
21:46pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Kyle Wootton’s stoppage-time goal snatched Notts County a 1-0 win at Sutton

The Magpies could have taken the lead after just two minutes but Jake Reeves blazed over from Dion Kelly-Evans’ inviting low cross.

Chances were at a premium until the 20th minute when Notts County forward Enzio Boldewijn saw a shot loop up and come back off the crossbar.

Visiting goalkeeper Sam Slocombe made his first save of the evening in the 63rd minute, pushing away a shot on the turn from Tobi Sho-Silva.

Wootton brought a smart save from Dean Bouzanis at his near post with three minutes remaining, but the striker took advantage of a poor kick from the keeper shortly afterwards to grab the winner.

