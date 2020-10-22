Kyle Dempsey a doubt for Gillingham
Gillingham could be missing skipper Kyle Dempsey once again when they face his former club Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.
The midfielder had only just returned after a month out with an ankle injury in the clash with MK Dons but he sustained a fresh knock and did not feature in the Gills’ loss to Portsmouth on Tuesday.
Matty Willock has not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury in late September but is reportedly fit and ready to return.
Stuart O’Keefe is a long-term absentee after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury that could rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.
Fleetwood boss Joey Barton could ring the changes after they suffered their fourth defeat of the season against Accrington in midweek.
Charlie Mulgrew made his full debut for the club during that game, with Callum Connolly also introduced to the squad for only the second time.
Joel Coleman could reclaim his spot from Jayson Leutwiler, with the latter selected as goalkeeper for the previous two games.
New signings Tom Edwards and Sam Finley have been restricted to bench duty so far and could come into contention.