Kyle Cameron at the double for table-topping Torquay
17:15pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Kyle Cameron scored twice as Torquay maintained their impressive start to the National League season by beating Dover 2-0 at Plainmoor.
The Gulls made a bright start and Cameron had a header cleared off the line, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans saw an effort saved and Louis Britton nodded just wide.
But they did eventually make their dominance count when they took the lead in the 26th minute through Cameron.
Aaron Nemane fired a shot against the post before Torquay doubled their advantage a minute before half-time with Cameron on target again.
Jack Munns forced home goalkeeper Lucas Covolan into a smart save in the second half as Dover crashed to a fourth successive defeat while Torquay climbed top.