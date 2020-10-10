Kwame Thomas strike leaves Yeovil winless as Wrexham triumph
17:05pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Yeovil are still looking for their first win of the National League season after an early Kwame Thomas goal earned Wrexham a 1-0 victory at Huish Park.
The visitors went ahead with 10 minutes on the clock when Reece Hall-Johnson found space and his fine cross across the box was turned home by Thomas at the back post.
The Dragons went close to extending that advantage two minutes after the break but Elliott Durrell saw Adam Smith get down low to stop his effort from just outside the box.
Matthew Worthington then hit a half-volley which narrowly cleared the crossbar as the Glovers went in search of the equaliser.
Yeovil almost snatched a point in stoppage time but Rhys Murphy’s shot was deflected behind by the Wrexham defence.