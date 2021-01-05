Angry Klopp compares Liverpool penalty record to Manchester United after shock defeat to Southampton
9:57am, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Jürgen Klopp is already starting with the 'mind games' ahead of the mouthwatering clash between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester United later this month.
Klopp was unhappy after seeing his Liverpool side denied penalties in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton and vented his frustration in his post-match presser by saying United have ‘had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years’.