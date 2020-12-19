Kilmarnock won’t be distracted by past failures against Aberdeen, says Alex Dyer

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer has dismissed their past record against Aberdeen ahead of Sunday’s visit of the Dons.

Killie have not beaten Aberdeen at Rugby Park in the past 17 meetings stretching back nine years. The Ayrshire side have been getting closer in recent seasons but always seem to fall at the final hurdle.

Killie led until the 83rd minute in February 2017 and ended up losing 2-1.

Steve Clarke’s side took the lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a Scottish Cup tie the following year but lost on penalties. They were ahead until the 73rd minute in November 2018 and again lost.

Dyer’s side took the lead in the 116th minute in another Scottish Cup tie in February this year but still lost 4-3.

They then went two up in March before having to settle for a point.

Ahead of the Scottish Premiership encounter, Dyer said: “The feeling would be great to win. I can’t do anything about the past. I only look to the future and that’s the truth.

“The next game we play them is Sunday and I look forward to that.

“I can’t do anything about what’s happened in the past. Hopefully you learn from certain stuff we have done in the past, but we know it’s going to be difficult.

“But we look forward to it. It’s going to be a tough game, but the past is gone and I’m looking forward to my side going out on Sunday and putting on a good show and hopefully getting three points.”