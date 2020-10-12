Kilmarnock set to decide if Betfred Cup tie against Dunfermline can go ahead
Kilmarnock will decide later on Monday whether Tuesday’s Betfred Cup tie at home to Dunfermline Athletic will go ahead.
Killie’s first-team squad was advised to self-isolate by a problem assessment group led by NHS Ayrshire and Arran following six positive COVID-19 tests with their Premiership match against Motherwell earlier in the month consequently postponed.
The Rugby Park outfit had to forfeit last week’s Betfred Cup Group E opener against Falkirk after boss Alex Dyer refused to play a team of youth players and now there is uncertainty about the visit of the Pars.
He said: “At the moment I have five players and one goalkeeper, that’s what I’ve got senior-wise.
“They have trained a couple of days. They are all okay, as far as I know.
“Will see how they feel training wise and see if there is any big reaction and then we will decide whether we go ahead with the game tomorrow.
“It is not decided yet, the information will go out today.”