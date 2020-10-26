Kieron Dyer returns to Ipswich as under-23s coach
Former England international Kieron Dyer is returning to his former club Ipswich in an under-23 coaching role.
Dyer, now 41, made over 100 appearances for the Tractor Boys after coming through their academy and went on to play in the Premier League for Newcastle, West Ham and QPR.
He had a previous spell working with Town’s under-18s and told the club website: “I’ve been away from the club for about 18 months developing my education.
“Tactically I feel like I have a better understanding of the game so when this opportunity came along I wanted to take it.
“There are some very talented young players here and I’m looking forward to helping them on their journey.
“This club has always produced good footballers from the academy so we’ll be looking to continue that – I can’t wait to get started.”
Dyer will work alongside fellow former Town players Terry Butcher and Jason Dozzell in the youth set-up and Lee O’Neill, general manager of football operations, said: “Obviously we are delighted that Kieron is back at the club.
“We know what Ipswich Town means to him and he has a lot of knowledge and experience that we feel can benefit the development of our young players here.”