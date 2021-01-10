Kevin Nisbet sets his sights on achieving his target of a Scotland call-up

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet feels setting big targets is important for his progression as he eyes a place in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad.

Nisbet has enjoyed consistent advances in his career after being released by Partick Thistle in the summer of 2018.

The forward netted 34 goals in one season for Raith Rovers before signing for Dunfermline, where he struck 23 goals in 32 appearances.

The 23-year-old quickly showed he could score in the top flight after his summer move to Easter Road and has 12 goals to his name ahead of Monday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park.

Now he is looking to step up a level into international football.

“For me it’s just about keep performing, keep playing well and keep scoring goals and keep putting that thought into Steve Clarke’s head about the Euros and upcoming international break,” he said.

“I think it’s all down to me just to keep performing and keep putting that wee bit in his head to get picked.

“As you get closer, you need to set targets and one of my targets at the start of the season was to get a call-up. I think I’ve got a good chance but it’s all down to me and how I’m performing over the next few months.”

Targets have been an important part of Nisbet’s rise.

“I think you need to have short-term goals and long-term goals,” he said.

“I am quite private with my goals, I don’t really tell a lot of people. I always write them down and see if I’ve hit them by certain dates.

“It’s just about keeping going, keep scoring goals, keep performing and keep trying to fire Hibs up the league.

“I have always backed up what I said. At the start of the season, I said I would come and score goals and I have. I have done that in the last few seasons.

“Everyone else wasn’t expecting it but I always put pressure on myself to go out and perform every week and I think I have done that.

“But it’s about continuing that and not listening too much about transfer noise. It’s just pure focus on Hibs and scoring goals.”

Speculation has included links with Sunderland and Sheffield United but Nisbet has experience of handling the interest, notably when Hibs and Dundee United failed with bids for him in January last year.

“I’ve had it the last two seasons so for me I’m a Hibs player and that’s it really,” he said. “Everything else is put to the side.

“I don’t really take much notice, to be honest. Obviously when the window opens and you are a striker in form, scoring goals and performing well, then there’s obviously going to be interest.

“It’s flattering but it’s purely Hibs and looking forward to Monday.”