Kenny Jackett makes case for the defence as Portsmouth hold on to beat MK Dons

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett praised his side’s defensive resilience after they overcame a second-half barrage from MK Dons to win 2-1.

Ellis Harrison’s first-half penalty proved enough to earn Pompey their first home win of the season after Scott Fraser had struck from the spot to cancel out Tom Naylor’s early opener.

Dons dominated after half-time but could not find a way past Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and his stubborn backline.

Jackett said: “I felt we had to dig deep, particularly from 2-1 up. It was an excellent defensive display.

“It was a terrific defensive performance, especially in the second half. We had to defend very well from back to front.

“I was very pleased with the way we held onto our lead and sustained their pressure.

“It is an open division this year and we are not underestimating it. We are pleased to pick up a couple of wins now; one at home and one away.”

Pompey were seeking a third successive victory in all competitions and made the perfect start when captain Naylor headed in Lee Brown’s second-minute corner.

The visitors hit back when Scott Fraser converted a 12th-minute penalty after Bryn Morris had tripped Louis Thompson.

Harrison claimed what proved to be the winner in the 23rd minute by slotting home a penalty of his own after Sean Raggett was brought down by George Williams.

MacGillivray was by far the busier goalkeeper in the second half but the visitors could not muster a second equaliser.

Dons substitute Cameron Jerome saw his 84th-minute header well saved by the busy MacGillivray while Fraser also fired wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Russell Martin’s men are still seeking their first win of the season and the former Norwich star has warned his players they need to cut out the individual errors.

Martin said: “I feel sick. I feel let down and feel disappointed.

“They had two shots on target and we lost 2-1. I don’t know what more we can do away from home.

“Too many individual errors in simple situations are letting us down.

“The players have to take responsibility, it’s as simple as that. At the moment they are letting themselves down.

“We had 19 shots, eight on target but the problem is in our box. That is where we need to show our personality, character and resilience.

“We keep giving teams a head start every week and we need to stop that.