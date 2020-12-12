Kenny Jackett believes Portsmouth deserved victory at promotion rivals Ipswich

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jacket said his side fully deserved their 2-0 victory over promotion rivals Ipswich

He said he was “very pleased” with his team’s performance and added that they should have had more goals in a game they dominated.

Meanwhile, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert, who was booed off at the final whistle, said his team did not play well enough to gain anything out of the game.

Two goals from Ryan Williams secured the victory for Pompey. He struck in the 29th minute and added a second just before the break with 2,000 fans returning to Portman Road to witness their side lose at home for the third match in a row.

Ipswich keeper David Cornell diverted a shot from John Marquis away for a corner but the visitors took the lead when a cross from Marcus Harness found Marquis, who laid the ball off to Williams to score.

The second came when Ronan Curtis beat Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers in the air and Williams was there to poke the ball home.

They came close to adding a third when Curtis delivered a free-kick into the Ipswich penalty area where Marquis’ header struck the bar, and the woodwork came to the rescue of Ipswich again when Curtis’ shot also hit the bar, while Cornell made a great save to deny Sean Raggett.

Jackett said: “We played very well and created a lot of chances and got two really good goals, some quality and had some other efforts in the second half which could have got us further away.

“In the end, we defended well and really pleased with a clean sheet and a start of a big week for us, a big eight days. This is a nice start, we should gain confidence out of it and move forward.

“We hit the woodwork twice and I did think we needed the third but we kept a clean sheet. But we can’t rest on this as we have some big games coming up and the big sides are gathering at the top of the division and you have to keep pace.”

Lambert said: “We weren’t at it today and we need our experienced guys back.

“Our intensity wasn’t there. You need more than just ability and you need that intensity. It was too slow with and without the ball.

“We never matched runners and that was an individual thing. There was harsh words and common sense words at the end of the game.

“You have to earn the right to win any game of football. If you think you can just turn up and things are going to happen you ain’t going to win any games.

“There’s so many games left to play but you cannot turn up and think you can play football like that.”