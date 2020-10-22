Kenneth Zohore could start for Millwall against Barnsley
Kenneth Zohore could make his full Millwall debut in the Sky Bet Championship match against Barnsley.
The Dutch striker made his first Lions appearance as an 80th-minute substitute in the 2-0 win over Luton.
Forward Mason Bennett made his return from a knock against the Hatters and should be involved again.
Boss Gary Rowett is set to rotate his squad but will still be without Billy Mitchell and Troy Parrott.
Barnsley will check on the fitness of Michael Sollbauer and Callum Styles.
The duo missed Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Stoke but could be available.
Defender Sollbauer sat out as he was still feeling the effects of a head injury and midfielder Styles hopes to shake off a knock.
The versatile Matty James could make his second debut after rejoining on loan from Leicester.