Keith Hill pleased to grind out another narrow win as Tranmere edge Oldham

Tranmere manager Keith Hill was delighted to grind out a third-straight 1-0 victory in all competitions as Rovers boss as his side saw off Oldham at Boundary Park.

James Vaughan scored for the 11th time this season in all competitions with a header from a Liam Feeney cross that came after a controversially-awarded corner-kick for the visitors.

Oldham’s Ben Garrity went closest for the hosts with a header that glanced wide in the first half but Hill felt that his side – who secured a fifth-straight Sky Bet League Two victory – were always in command.

“We showed a lot of what you need to be a successful side and a successful football player,” said Hill.

“This was a difficult game for us and I do like the way Oldham play, as a possession-based side.

“But I am really very pleased with the outcome and the way the players dug in again to record another clean sheet.

“I am pleased that the players were questioning their standard at half-time and questioning each other over the respects in which we have to improve.

“I think personally, there are times where it’s important to know how to control a game without the ball. We saw that here, because we were up against a dangerous side and we tactically got the better of them.

“There are no hard luck stories and we won a game that we controlled.

“James Vaughan is a goal scorer and a good goal-scoring defender on set-plays against us too. We were good defensively and we were up against a free-scoring Oldham.”

Oldham manager Harry Kewell was disappointed at referee Alan Young’s decision to award the corner-kick that led to Vaughan’s goal, claiming a push in the back of defender Dylan Fage.

Entering the contest on a run of six wins from seven played, including eight goals scored in the last three, the Australian was left to rue his side’s lack of cutting edge.

“We were not at it,” said Kewell. “We were sloppy and gave the ball away too cheaply.

“Fair play to Tranmere, but I didn’t think they caused us too many problems.

“We knew exactly how they were going to play and what strength they had.

“Unfortunately, I thought they had a helping hand. The goal shouldn’t have stood as it shouldn’t have been a corner in the first place.

“I don’t understand it – and they wonder why managers and players get angry when there are clear fouls not given.

“Two hands were put on the player and he went to ground. I don’t understand it. But I think he (the referee) realises.

“We had possession but didn’t really penetrate. We didn’t have enough desire to get down to the byline and cut the ball back.

“I don’t think their goalkeeper had too much to do though, to be honest, even though we had the majority of possession.”