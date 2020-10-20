Keane Lewis-Potter earns win for Hull
Hull went top of Sky Bet League One with a gritty 1-0 victory at home to AFC Wimbledon.
The hosts were not at their best but Keane Lewis-Potter’s tap-in moments before the half-time whistle proved the defining moment.
Callum Elder’s corner caused confusion, with Jacob Greaves first to react with a smart overhead kick which was parried by goalkeeper Connal Trueman.
The ball fell kindly to EFL young player of the month Lewis-Potter, who could not miss.
Wimbledon might feel a touch aggrieved by the scoreline as they were the better team for long periods and missed two good chances before the break.
Jack Rudoni firstly dragged wide in front of goal when it looked far easier to have at least hit the target.
Alex Woodyard then came close with a 40th-minute header after Luke O’Neill’s fine cross.
Wimbledon also had half-chances in the second half, most notably when Callum Reilly forced goalkeeper Matt Ingram into a decent stop low to his right.
But Hull impressively held firm – Ingram was rarely troubled thereafter – to maintain their eye-catching form since relegation from the Championship.