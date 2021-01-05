Kazaiah Sterling returns to Tottenham as Southend loan ends

Kazaiah Sterling played 12 times and scored once during his three-month loan at Southend
By NewsChain Sport
13:05pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Kazaiah Sterling has returned to Tottenham after his loan at Sky Bet League Two club Southend expired.

The forward moved to Roots Hall in October but scored only once in 12 appearances as a groin injury restricted his availability.

Half of Sterling’s appearances were off the bench and his solitary goal was a consolation in a 6-1 thrashing at Colchester.

After the 22-year-old started for the Blues against Grimsby on December 15, he was forced off at half-time with another injury and returned to parent club Spurs over the festive period to continue his rehabilitation, which is where he will now remain.

“The club would like to thank Kazaiah for his contributions and efforts and wish him every success for the future,” an official statement from Southend read.

