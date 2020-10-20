Kayden Jackson tests positive for coronavirus
Ipswich striker Kayden Jackson will miss the Sky Bet League One trip to Doncaster and faces at least 10 days out of action after testing positive for coronavirus.
Jackson has been self-isolating since showing symptoms on Friday but the rest of the Town squad, including coaching staff, have returned blanket negative tests ahead of Tuesday night’s match at the Keepmoat Stadium.
“The most important thing is that Kayden is feeling a lot better now,” Ipswich physio Matt Byard told the club website.
“He was clearly unwell and was displaying moderate symptoms of the virus and with the test proving positive, he will be self-isolating for at least 10 days but it’s more likely to be 14.
“We tested all the first-team players and coaching staff first thing yesterday and the results have come back clear.
“It’s obviously a relief because we could have been missing several players or staff if the virus had been passed on. It’s a reminder to everyone about the situation we are all facing at the moment.”a